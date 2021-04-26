6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

6 Meridian decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 631,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,605,246. The stock has a market cap of $343.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.