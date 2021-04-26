6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,931. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.