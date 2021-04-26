6 Meridian Grows Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,695. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.