6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

6 Meridian raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

