6 Meridian Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

