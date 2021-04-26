6 Meridian Has $16.31 Million Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.87% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $134.39. 703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,205. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $91.70 and a one year high of $156.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.86.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.