6 Meridian Has $218.71 Million Holdings in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

6 Meridian grew its position in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,668,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,895 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF makes up approximately 18.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 6 Meridian owned 97.69% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $218,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SIXH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

