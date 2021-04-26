6 Meridian Has $3.47 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,715,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $54,897,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.43. 68,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

