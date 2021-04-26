6 Meridian Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,353. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

