6 Meridian Has $6.62 Million Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

6 Meridian increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.78% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.