6 Meridian Has $7.08 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.10. 15,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,213. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.31 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

