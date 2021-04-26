6 Meridian Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Target comprises about 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Target were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $203.56. 20,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $103.86 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.