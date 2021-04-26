6 Meridian Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

