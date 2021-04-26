6 Meridian Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 4.57% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,123,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

