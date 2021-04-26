6 Meridian Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,781,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

