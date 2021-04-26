6 Meridian Purchases 11,457 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 969,465 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27.

