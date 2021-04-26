6 Meridian Purchases 14,559 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

6 Meridian grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,381. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

