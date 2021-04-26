6 Meridian Purchases 15,409 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.64. 15,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,399. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

