6 Meridian Purchases 4,898 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises 0.5% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.82% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

EWQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.