6 Meridian Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 165,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

CL stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

