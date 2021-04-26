6 Meridian Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,215. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

