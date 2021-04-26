6 Meridian Sells 3,526 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 561,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after buying an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 94,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 3M by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.94. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

