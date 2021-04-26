6 Meridian Sells 9,238 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.52. 9,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.98. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

