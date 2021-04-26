6 Meridian Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

6 Meridian reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 226,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

