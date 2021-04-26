602,545 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 602,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.