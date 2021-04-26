$634.77 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report $634.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $635.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $209.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

