6,460,691 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,460,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,107,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 13.72% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

