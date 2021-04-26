$658.63 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $658.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $641.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.98 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.05 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

