68,968 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.91. 52,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $75.30.

