$7.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post $7.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.24 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $30.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $36.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.