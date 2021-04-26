70,733 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 22,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,422. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

