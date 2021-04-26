749,122 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 749,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

