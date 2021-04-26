$8.98 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $8.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.72 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $186.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.97. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

