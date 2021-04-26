81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.24 million.

81996 (MDA.TO) stock opened at C$15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. 81996 has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.39.

