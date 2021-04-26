$82.42 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report $82.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.26 million to $91.50 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $91.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $309.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $346.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $311.77 million, with estimates ranging from $276.47 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $85.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.42 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

