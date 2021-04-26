83,088 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362 in the last three months.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

