87,812 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,889.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.47. 23,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

