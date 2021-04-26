8PAY (8PAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $219,225.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $219,225.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.35 or 0.01008711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.41 or 0.00729844 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,837.22 or 1.00132026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.