8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Hits $1.94 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $1.44 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000981 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.