$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce $906.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $921.40 million and the lowest is $883.60 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

