$906.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $906.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $883.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $921.40 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $19,299,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ventas by 13.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

