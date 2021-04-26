$938.00 Million in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post sales of $938.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.20 million and the lowest is $900.80 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

MLM opened at $350.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.45 and its 200-day moving average is $299.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $353.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.