96,870 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

fuboTV stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

