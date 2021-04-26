96,870 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $26,787,000.

Shares of FUBO opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

