A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.67

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 51544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

