AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.94. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

