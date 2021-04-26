AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.35. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,981. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

