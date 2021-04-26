AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) recently:
- 4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/23/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/7/2021 – AB SKF (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “
- 4/6/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/26/2021 – AB SKF (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
