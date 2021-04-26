Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

