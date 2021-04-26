Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 68,264 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $148,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $123.31 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

